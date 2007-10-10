In the 30 years since, Stevens has continued to lash out at and threaten his colleagues for far less grave offenses, from opposing oil drilling in Alaska to blocking his obscene pet spending projects. "I'm a mean, miserable S.O.B.," he once proudly told his colleagues. And yet, he rose to awesome heights of influence in the Senate, controlling billions of dollars in public money. Now, with federal investigators closing in on him on charges that include accepting home renovations from an Alaska businessman to whom he steered lucrative federal contracts, the Gravel episode underscores a minor mystery of recent Washington politics: How was Ted Stevens able to turn the fear and loathing he engendered in others into a political asset? The answer to this question reveals not only Stevens's twisted genius for getting what he wants but also something about the Washington political culture that allowed him to run amok.

By now, Stevens's brazen schemes to funnel federal money back home to Alaska are well known: As chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee from 1997 to 2005, Stevens steered well over $3 billion in federal money back to Alaska. His recent funding priorities have included $176,000 for Alaskan reindeer herders, $3 million for the Arctic Winter Games, and $250,000 to celebrate Alaska's statehood–not to mention the infamous $278 million "Bridge to Nowhere," designed for an island with a population of 50 people. Less infamous but nearly as absurd is the $100 million Stevens has brought home for the University of Alaska's High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program, which began as a far-fetched investigation into harnessing the power of the aurora borealis. There's a reason that, when Stevens flies back to Anchorage, he lands at an airport named after himself: So dependent is Alaska on federal largesse that one local TV station recently speculated that the state's economy could suffer if the feds bring Stevens down.

Stevens has partly managed this feat through force of personality. While some people wear their personalities on their sleeve, the 83-year-old Stevens wears his around his neck, in the form of an Incredible Hulk necktie he dons for votes that will require his full fury. In 2003, Marvel Comics even threw a reception for Stevens to celebrate a new Hulk movie, at which one Hulk artist observed to a reporter, "The monster is basically fueled by aggression. If you stop him from being angry, then he gets weaker."

And so it is with Stevens, whose bitter disposition is legendary on Capitol Hill. In Washingtonian magazine's most recent annual "Best and Worst of Congress" contest–based on votes by congressional staffers–Stevens claimed first place for "Hottest Temper" and finished second for "Meanest." (For good measure, he also won the silver for "Fashion Victim," presumably thanks to his Hulk motifs.) When House Republicans stalled some pet projects Stevens sought a few years ago, he declared, "I'm just sorry they repealed the law on dueling. I'd have shot a couple of the sons of bitches." After the government-watchdog group Citizens Against Government Waste criticized his insatiable appetite for pork spending, Stevens branded them "idiots" and "a bunch of psychopaths."

Perhaps more than any other senator, Stevens obsesses over which of his colleagues are friends and which are enemies. "People who vote against this today are voting against me," he declared after one contentious vote on oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (anwr). "And I'll never forget it." After another Senate debate, Stevens announced that he had "written off" several friends in the Senate who had allegedly betrayed him. "I'm not traveling with them anymore, and I'm not going to play tennis or swim or do various things with them," he seethed. Even something as simple as an October 2005 dispute about amending a spending bill led Stevens to liken relations with his old friend, longtime Republican Senator John Warner of Virginia, to a cold war-era meltdown: "Our friendship is close to the brink, very close to the brink," he warned.