Things worth checking out around the web:

The time required to start a business would seem to be a basic metric of global competitiveness. Check Charts Bin's map based on World Bank data and note that business start ups in Suriname must be approved by the president, hence the nearly two year wait.

The Center for Neighborhood Technology has a nice data visualization tool for their Housing + Transportation Affordability index.

Wonder what the second largest road project funded by the stimulus bill (ARRA) is? (The largest is the DFW Connector in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex) Blogging, tweeting machine Secretary Ray LaHood tells us it's the fourth bore of the Caldecott Tunnel under the Berkeley Hills, where a 130-ton road header began chewing up rock this week. Federal Highway Administrator Victor Mendez, but not the Jonas Brothers, was there.