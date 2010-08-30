Guidance Counselors

Andrew Hacker and Claudia Dreifus have written a scathing populist attack on higher education that has something for everyone. Angry right-wing populists will like the argument that fancy institutions are not worth their price; and that snobby liberal professors are overpaid and under-worked and should be stripped of tenure; and that bureaucrats have proliferated beyond reason. And the book will please angry left-wing populists who believe it is unfair for universities to rely increasingly on adjunct teachers (who are paid a fraction of what full professors make), and complain that universities fix prices, and think it is outrageous that wealthy students outnumber the poor on selective campuses by a ratio of 25:1.

Higher Education? is, in other words, brilliantly timed for the spirit of the Great Recession, but the book itself is highly uneven. It is rather reminiscent of a freshman bull session. It is filled with both flashes of insight and half-baked ideas unencumbered by research findings. Their recommendation that students begin at community college and then transfer to four year institutions is irresponsible. And their call for professors to focus on students rather than research would undermine an important purpose of the modern university.

But first the good news. Hacker, a political science professor at Queens College and a regular contributor to the New York Review of Books, and Dreifus, an adjunct professor at Columbia University and a writer for the New York Times, communicate in a clear, direct and lively manner. Several of their complaints are right on target. They are on solid ground, for example, in attacking the tremendous economic disparities on college campuses, particularly in elite institutions. Tuition, room, and board at selective private colleges hover around $50,000 a year, which, the authors note, is “almost two-thirds the after-tax income of the typical household with college-age offspring.”

Despite these costs, at many institutions more than half of students come from families wealthy enough to pay the entire bill. At Duke, 63 percent pay full freight; at Yale, 58 percent; at Stanford, 57 percent; at Brown, 59 percent. Meanwhile, only about one in ten students at Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Johns Hopkins, Middlebury, Colby, and Davidson receive federal Pell Grants, which are normally reserved for families making less than $45,000. According to a study by the Century Foundation in 2004, 74 percent of students at the most selective 146 institutions come from the richest socio-economic quarter of the population, and just 3 percent from the poorest quarter.