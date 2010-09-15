Looking for Love

This portrait is something of a caricature but it also rings true. Poor education, the absence of job opportunities (particularly lower down the scale) and discrimination (in housing and work) hold back France’s Muslim minority, the largest anywhere in Europe. But the Republic has done better than arguably any other nation on the Continent to integrate them. Momo—or say, in the real world, the soccer phenom Zinedine Zidane—isn’t all that unique.

Nor is his existential confusion. Older immigrants from North Africa know who they are; but the next generation, who either left at an early age or were born overseas, often find themselves in a no-man’s land, disconnected from the land of their parents as well as their adopted France. So you see swings, above all among the men, in North African communities in France—from complete immersion (a French spouse, a whiskey at night and offspring named Pierre or Nathalie) back to religious fundamentalism (the beard, native clothes at prayer time, membership in extremist organizations). And the swing goes the other way, too.

In addition to the generational complexity, the other fault line is gender—the stereotypical Arab patriarchy. Yet exile in Western Europe has put some severe strains on it. Scholars of French Islam sometimes say that the underlying tension in the banlieues is not so much us vs. them—the Muslim immigrant against the Christian native—as sister vs. brother: the woman who wishes to escape to a life of Western clothes and men, and her brother, feeling threatened by the unbridled liberation of their new land, who beats her back, shrouding her in a veil or marrying her off to a first cousin in the bled or the banlieue. (Mohamed has three sisters himself: one got sent off to an arranged marriage in Algeria and lives in virtual captivity in a godforsaken village; another married a French convert to Islam; and a third, who seems happiest of all after her mother threw her out of the family for hooking up with a highly successful and non-Muslim Frenchman in Paris.)

Marouane goes still further. The patriarchy, in her portrait of it, is a sham. Her men are weaklings, and the sisters mostly get their way. Poor Mohamed: he dreams his forbidden dream, “a blonde with firm round breasts,” but somehow the newly fashioned “Sultan of Saint Germain” is thwarted at every turn. He manages to meet only Algerian women—older ones, at that. Try as he might, he cannot give away his virginity. One potential conquest says that her husband would smell him on her; another does not want him to endanger an incipient pregnancy; a third says she does not have condoms big enough for him. (His size is the one thing going for Mohamed, but even this endowment is for naught.) It is fair to say, though, that he is not the only man emasculated here. His French brother-in-law Alain, nicknamed by his new Algerian family Ali, was circumcised to complete his conversion to Islam, and his snipped foreskin, bathed in formaldehyde, sits in a pickle jar on his mother-in-law’s shelf.

As it turns out, Momo’s mother is the only woman who cares enough to try to seduce and conquer him, but not—let it be clear—in any sexual sense. Away from her, he becomes delirious and slowly goes mad. Eventually he succumbs again to her domineering personality. In his schizophrenia as in his sexual frustration, Marouane means Momo to stand for the Arab Everyman in France—or perhaps for everyman everywhere?