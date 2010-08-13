Number of the Day

Americans are increasingly telling unions to hit the road. Approval ratings for unions are near a 70-year-low at:

52 percent

That number is up from last year's record-low 48 percent, but as polling data from Gallup shows, it's well down from historical norms. In 1936, when Gallup began polling on the issue, 72 percent of respondents approved. From the 1970s through 2008, approval tended to hover around 60 percent. Also unusual in the newest results is the high disapproval rating--41 percent. Ignoring last year's record, the previous highest disapproval recorded is 35 percent, and that came in 1981 during a recession.