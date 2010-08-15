Terrorism And The Mosque

In his comments during the White House ramadan festivities the president pulled a sleight of hand: “Al Qaeda’s cause is not Islam. It is a gross distortion of Islam. These are not religious leaders—they’re terrorists who murder innocent men and women and children.” True enough. But Al Qaeda is not the only combatant organization with which we are engaged in battle. What about the Taliban? Or the other terrorists in the field in Pakistan and Yemen and Somalia and Iraq and Syria and Lebanon and Nigeria and Sudan and the former Soviet Union. I omit any thoughts on Turkey. And, by the way, where does Obama come off issuing obiter dicta on Islam? Where does his learning come from

The president made his comments minimizing Islamic terror on Friday—and he did actually use the word “terror,” bless his penitent soul. And on Sunday an article, “Secret Assault on Terrorism Widens on Two Continents,” by Scott Shane, Mark Mazzetti and Robert F. Worth appeared in the Times detailing the newly extended war on terrorism, not quite as newly as the administration wants it to seem. Still, this war simply does not comport with a minimalist reading of the threat of Muslim terror.

Obama’s counter-terrorism czar, John Brennan, a man I’ve written about before and whom from his statements I simply do not trust, is cited in the Times article as saying he preferred a strategy based on the “scalpel” rather than the “hammer.” Of course, the scalpel is a preferable tool because it doesn’t take our fighting men and women into the midst of ferocious battles. But opting for the scalpel has already presented and will present some more the ethical choices forced on those who are fighting terrorism that has already obliterated the difference between civilized and uncivilized war. The Israelis try to confront this issue, and those sympathetic to the politics which relies on terrorism—like Judge Goldstone or Baroness Ashton—pretend that the issue does not exist and that one should accuse and judge by formulae that are no longer germane.

In any event, Muslim terror is not a small containable phenomenon. Moreover, the argument that its Islamic adversaries are brave and numerous and wise fails because they have barely shown themselves. Are they—I ask President Obama—real? If yes, present them and let them present themselves to their publics. And present themselves with the clarity of the brave and the honest. I am afraid that the president cannot achieve such a goal because some of our “best” Muslim allies are themselves compromised by the inborn corruption and bloodlust of their societies. There is not one—or maybe there is just one but I don’t know of him—Muslim leader who can stand up and be recognized as a true moral leader of his people. Shall we try President Zardari? Or President Mubarak? Or, for that matter, President Abbas?

So, all this notwithstanding, as Ms. Stolberg’s article details, the president endorsed the building of the mosque at Ground Zero. Nobody knows who is paying for it; nobody knows what activities will take place in it; nobody knows whether the entrepreneur who wants to open a gay bar next door to the Muslim center will be permitted to do so. This is a question of fairness.