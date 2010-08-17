The Blago Trial, Day 3,793

What the hell is taking the jury so long?

What is there to say, except George Carlin’s seven dirty words? The Blago jury’s inability to progress beyond agreement on two counts in 13 days makes the whole lot of them seem like they’re two sandwiches shy of a picnic. In addition to having gotten precious little done, they haven’t even considered the wire fraud counts—the crux of the government’s case. To put it another way, the tapes played for the jury (out of 500 available hours of wiretaps) have not been discussed! And of course no one knows whether the two counts agreed upon were Guilty, Not Guilty, or one count per brother, going either way.

Although it would have seemed draconian, not to mention costly, I thought from the beginning that the jury should have been sequestered. Because they were not, I believed for deliberations, at least, they should have been stashed in a hotel. This would have had a two-fold benefit. It would have “encouraged” them to thrash everything out, and it would have removed them from harm’s way, i.e., family members and friends who had opinions, albeit without having been there.

(Small digression about a fun memory involving sequestered juries. In the 70s, in my syndicated column, I riffed on an AP story about the wife of a juror who said that she was sure there was hanky-panky amongst some of the jurors locked up in the hotel for three weeks. I wrote that this gave new meaning to the phrase “hung jury.” For my troubles, I got thrown out of The Cleveland Plain Dealer; the publisher’s wife thought my humor too dirty “for a family newspaper.”)

But back to the Blago jury! When they sent out one of their (few) notes asking for guidance, they said they’d only reached accord on two counts. Judge Zagel sent back this note: