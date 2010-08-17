When Government Failed New Orleans. Again.

Note: This is part of a week-long series about New Orleans, five years after Katrina, based in part on my trip there last week.

You probably know the story of how, in the days immediately following Hurricane Katrina, government failed New Orleans. Stranded residents were huddling on rooftops, desperate for rescue, or inside the Superdome, desperate for supplies. Meanwhile, the Bush Administration’s disaster relief officials dithered--at first because they weren’t aware of how bad the devastation was and then because they weren’t sure of how to react. State and local officials looked good only by comparison.

What you may not know, at least in any detail, is the story of how government kept failing New Orleans even after the city dried out. When President Bush visited a few days after the storm, he promised to “do what it takes” to make the city whole. State and local officials offered the same vow. But, as best as I can tell, none of them came through. And if the failures during the rebuilding phase weren’t as dramatic as the ones during the rescue phase, they may have had a more long-lasting impact on what the city looks like today.

Within a few months after Katrina, the population of New Orleans had shrunk to about a third of what it had been before the storm, largely because the other two-thirds had no place to live. Their homes required serious repair--if, indeed, they still existed at all. But it was not until early 2006 that officials reached a consensus on how to help those homeowners and not until the fall that officials managed to get the program underway.