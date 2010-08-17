Apparently President Obama's Islam Is Not The (Afghan) People's Islam

There is no gloating in my finding Barack Obama's view of Islam more than a bit fatuous. Oh, how I wish it were true...

But a searing article by Rod Norland in the New York Times should put an end to the president's fantasies which he has tried to foist on the American people by the sheer even tone of his voice. How can I say this? For all his pretensions to knowledge of the faith and its peoples, he is an ignoramus. Not that I'm a man of real learning about the field. But I do read and read...and also see.

Yes, of course, Islam is an intricate religion and the Muslim world is a complicated civilization. Sill, human rights does not command true respect anywhere but in a few enclaves in the orbit of the prophet. And it is not only human life that is threatened but simple human choice. William Dalrymple has published on today's Times op-ed page a little essay trying to disprove these generalizations. Of course, he relies on the Sufi sect which as a whole is a tiny proportion of the faith and, in any case, itself divided into dozens of sectlets. Now, over the centuries, Sufi Islam has also influenced both Christian and Jewish streams in the world of faith, including in the area of Spain where I have been vacationing. But the fact is that Dalrymple's case is best made by his own argument that Sufi religious have been persecuted--truly persecuted--by other factions, much larger, more worldly, state-connected, simply brutal.

The Norland article (I read it in the International Herald Tribune) is headlined "2 eloping Afghans are stoned to death."