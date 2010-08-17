Get Ready for Sebelius v. Insurers

One of the central challenges of health care reform is getting insurers to behave better. And it's really a round-peg-into-square-hole sort of problem.

The primary obligation of a for-profit insurer is to satisfy its shareholders and make a lot of money. But that's not always, or even usually, good for the people who want or need insurance. To take one classic example, somebody with a serious chronic disease will need expensive, ongoing care. An insurer who has that person on its rolls may try to skimp on that person's care, in the hopes of spending less money or, better still, convincing that person to switch policies.

Non-profit insurers may or may not want to pursue similar business strategies, but, in a market dominated by for-profits, they don't really have much choice if they want to compete.

The simplest and, in my opinion, best way to solve this problem would have been to supplant private insurance with a government-run, single-payer system like Medicare. But political constraints made that impossible, which is why the Affordable Care Act instead will expand coverage by putting a large chunk of the working-age population into regulated private insurance plans.