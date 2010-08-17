How You Can Help Pakistan

Pakistan continues to suffer from devastating floods that have killed more than 1,000 people and left millions without access to basic necessities. The United Nations estimates that about eight million people need immediate emergency aid; roughly one-third of them are children. “Money is not coming in as fast as we would like,” Maurizio Giuliano, a U.N. spokesman, tells The New York Times today.

Here are four easy links where you can donate money:

UNICEF:

https://secure.unicefusa.org/site/Donation2?df_id=8320&8320.donation=form1