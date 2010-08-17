More on Why Elizabeth Warren Would Be Confirmed

The advantage Warren has, of course, is that if her nomination clears the Senate, she gets the job--no conference committee required. That and the fact that any fight over the head of a consumer agency is a lot easier for the average American to understand than the details of derivatives regulation.

Still, there have always been two caveats worth considering here:

1.) Even if Obama can get the 60 votes he needs to confirm Warren, that probably comes at some cost in the Senate, since the moderate Dems who grudgingly vote with him may feel less favorably disposed on the next tough vote--and that may be an issue where they have the political space to oppose him. I'd say that's the biggest White House political consideration at this point--not whether Warren can be confirmed, but at what cost in terms of goodwill among Senate Democrats.

2.) What kind of reach does the Warren nomination, and a potential fight over it, have outside Washington? As I noted toward the end of my earlier piece, it's never been entirely clear whether the average American knows or cares who Warren is--as opposed to liberal interest groups, who care very much about her nomination. The White House would obviously want to make sure the political upside to nominating her is reasonably big, given the aforementioned costs on the Hill.

Which brings us to today's news. According to TPMDC, the Democratic Senate nominee in Kentucky, Jack Conway, has come out in favor of Warren. The major-party nominees for federal office are usually pretty good at assessing their own self-interest. And even if you grant that there's some margin for error here, the fact that a Senate nominee in Kentucky--hardly a bastion of liberalism--can make a plausible political case for endorsing Warren suggests her nomination will have some resonance in middle America. (It also further demonstrates that red-state Dems will have a tough time opposing her in the Senate.)