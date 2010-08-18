The Great Tax Cut Debate

The tax cut debate is often framed as Democrats proposing tax cuts for just the middle class and Republicans proposing tax cuts for everybody. The reality, as captured by Adam Looney of the Brookings Institution -- is that both parties propose tax cuts for everybody -- Republicans also propose enormous tax cuts for just the rich:

Maybe you think that's unfair -- of course the rich would get more, they make more money and pay more in taxes. Okay, here is the breakdown as a percentage of after-tax income: