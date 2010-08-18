"Europe's Distress In Relation To Its Immigrants"

“Les guichets du Louvre” is a French film released in 1974 in America as “Black Thursday.” I recall every scene: they were withering, all of them. The movie takes place within one 24 hour period on July 16, 1942 when 9,000 French policemen rounded up 14,000 Jews (including 4,500 children) in the 4th arrondisement of Paris and transported them to the Velodrome d’Hiver on their way to the death camps.

A shudder reawakened my memory of the film when I read in the papers—yes, mostly I still read the papers—of President Sarkozy’s determination to rid France of its criminal gypsies and send them “back” to Romania and Bulgaria. I am stunned that his moves and intentions have met with so little attention. I know, I know that the analogy with the Nazis and Vichy is not exact. It may even be that many, even most of these migrants are illegal in their French presence. I concede that most of them may steal. Still, it is an index of how atrophied our moral nerves have become that this forced transport of people is going on without more than a wan protest from SOS-Racisme, the old watch guard of France.

There are 15,000 roma in France (plus an unknown but lesser number of itinerant Irish “travelers” who are in a similar predicament.) They are either potential targets of the gendarmerie or already targets. Today brought the latest news that 700 gypsies are being put on three planes to their “home” countries. I don’t know how many newspapers in the U.S. reported this fact. But, of the six English language British papers I read in Spain, only the Daily Telegraph informed its readers of these expulsions.

But this harassment of the gypsies is only a substitute for the real ethnic and racial dilemma facing the French people. And it is real. John Vinocur, the brilliant and brave international Herald Tribune journalist whose column “politicus” does not appear on the Times op-ed page (its space being reserved for the oh so correct pabulum that has so damaged our culture’s judgement) published yesterday an essay at once sad, balanced and wise. He concedes (how could one but concede?) that France and most of its Western European neighbors must have been in a daze when they permitted Muslim and black Africans to fill the void created by their own population declines.