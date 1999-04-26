The Power to Enchant

There are pages and pages of this kind of thing. Some names are now remembered only for reasons that could not have been guessed at in 1936: Anthony Blunt and Guy Burgess, for instance. Fuller notes a lot of this, but Mendelson is marginally more patient, and his notes are a triumph of pure scholarship: the facts were there and it was an editor's job to dig them out, however much trouble it might take, and even if very few people could be expected to care. A few puzzles remain for any gleaners. No doubt some will be solved in future numbers of the Newsletter.

Auden claimed that "His guardian-angel/has always told him/What and Whom to read next." Sometimes this meant that the teachings and the mantras of some particular sage would color his writing only for a relatively brief period, but he was capable of being faithful for years. Anthony Collett's book The Changing Face of England, published in 1926, came out in a cheap edition in 1932, and left its mark on both the Prologue to On This Island, written in that year, and the splendid panoramic opening chorus of The Dog Beneath the Skin, Auden's collaboration with Isherwood in 1935. You can see why: Collett's is a wonderfully well-written book with an almost poetic interest in geology, a subject in which Auden had a fully poetic interest. And at this date he was, to borrow a phrase of Fuller's, "unafraid of magnificence." He borrows chunks of Collett's prose, sometimes with little change, and serves them up in grandiloquent verse that owes much to Paul Claudel, another of his interests at the time. What is remarkable is that Collett, who disappears from view around 1935, turns up again in 1948, as Fuller and Mendelson duly observe, in the famous poem "In Praise of Limestone." Thus he made an incursion into a quite different phase of Auden's life. Perhaps the poet had looked again at Collett; perhaps it was just the thought of limestone that brought him back to mind.

Always ready to plunder other writers, Auden read enormously, and some books took a strong hold on him. One such book was Eugen Rosenstock-Huessy's Out of Revolution: Autobiography of Western Man, a book published in 1938 and described by Fuller as "an unusual and now forgotten effort [forgotten by everybody except Fuller and Mendelson, one presumes] to make weltgeschichtisch sense of revolutionary movements in history." The half-dozen quotations from this author that Auden includes in his commonplace book A Certain World (1970)—a "map of my planet" as he calls it—are not very impressive. One needs no guru to explain that "three-quarters of a soldier's life is spent in aimlessly waiting about." But Mendelson points out that one of the revolutions believed by Rosenstock-Huessy to have advanced the Second Coming was the institution in A.D. 998 of All Souls, a feast not celebrated in Protestant churches but greatly valued by Catholics, as anyone will testify who has tried to fly anywhere from an Italian airport on the previous day.