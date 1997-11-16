Millions of Strange Shadows

But let us go back to Sonnet 16 and see how Vendler deals with it. She devotes a long and ingenious essay to Sonnet 15, but she is briefer on its sequel, Sonnet 16, having almost nothing to say about the "lines of life" except that "lines" may be a pun on "loins." She spends more space on the argument that "ward, read backwards, yields draw," which is somehow held to explain the odd use of the word "drawn" for "procreative activity." There is a discrepancy, she argues, between the martial opening and the imagery of the maiden garden; perhaps, in this last of the sonnets urging procreation, "[t]he speaker may feel his biological arguments exhausted," or perhaps he has become so personally attached to the young man that he has lost interest in the desirability of his getting married. Still, the key words "your self" and "war (drawn, inward, outward)," together with "live" or its representatives "living, life" or perhaps even "flowers," occur just as they should in all three quatrains and then in the couplet. These preoccupations indicate the idiosyncrasy of Vendler's interests; little of what she says is anticipated by other commentators.

This method is employed consistently throughout, but I will give only a sample or two. Sonnet 20 ("A woman's face with Nature's own hand painted") is the one on which turns much of the argument about the author's sexuality. Vendler calls it a little myth of origin. Nature has made a beautiful woman but, falling in love with her creation, has added a penis to the model ("pricked thee out for women's pleasure"). She detects a number of dirty jokes (puns on "acquainted," lewd play on "one thing" and "no-thing") and says the key word is "woman." She finds it bizarre but true that the letters of the word "hews (hues)" appear in "as many lines as possible." Yet she says little about "master-mistress," although, according to Kerrigan, this "hint of eroticism flusters interpreters and drives them to extremes." While Blakemore Evans, in the New Cambridge edition, begins his long and learned note by remarking that the phrase "has probably generated more heat than any other in the Sonnets," it has not flustered Vendler. Booth stays very cool; for him the sexuality of the Sonnets is of the Sonnets only, and tells us nothing about the life of their author. Vendler does not believe this, but her commentary is cooler still. Her eye is fixed on the language of the poems, and on their occult structures.

Sonnet 42, like 40 and 41, is about the young man's having an affair with the poet's woman. Vendler makes the dubious point that since the youth is not called "thou" in the last five lines as he is in the first nine, a reduction in intimacy is being suggested. But he isn't called "you," either; and in any case the Elizabethan rules about tutoyer were never very firm. (Explain Artemidorus's warning to Caesar: "If thou beest not immortal, look about you.") This pronominal plot looks imaginary to me. Of course, the whole enterprise is very challenging; one isn't expected to believe everything.