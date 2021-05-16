The Universe of Myth

By the same token he isn't doing anything that resembles professional biblical criticism, though I suppose he might allow that David Friedrich Strauss is among his remote ancestors. Readers familiar with Frye's passion for symmetries and his own sort of numerology will not be surprised to discover that his book is structured thus: Language I, Myth I, Metaphor 1, Typology I, Typology II, Metaphor II, Myth II, Language II; nor that the Bible is found to have seven phases of revelation: Creation, Exodus, Law, Wisdom, Prophecy, Gospel, Apocalypse, five in the Old and two in the New Testament. Nor, of course, do the seven represent a simple sequence. Each phase is the type of the phase that follows it, and the antitype of the phase that precedes it; each provides a wider perspective on its predecessor. In much the same way it is argued that interpretations are the antitypes of the texts to which they are applied, as the texts are their types; so typology is the key to almost everything. Not surprisingly, Frye is able to say with confidence that he knows of no other book that covers the same ground as this one.

The language of the Bible is a complex topic. Christianity has always depended on translation—from Hebrew and Aramaic into Greek; Greek into Latin; Hebrew, Greek, and Latin into the vernaculars. Yet it remains clear that the sacred text uses several different sorts of language, and Frye specifies three main varieties, each belonging to a different cultural phase (this is his neo-Viconian aspect). He labels them hieroglyphic (poetry, aphorism, metaphor); hieratic (prose, dialectic, metonymy); and demotic or descriptive. An example of what happens to a hieroglyphic word in a later phase is Greek pneuma (Hebrew ruach creates similar problems). The Authorized Version says, "The wind bloweth where it listeth . . . so is everyone that is born of the Spirit"; but the word for both "wind" and "spirit" is, in Greek, the same word, pneuma. The metaphorical compactness of the original is lost; laterphase translation separates the compacted senses. In modern English, automobile tires are "pneumatic," but we can still use the same word to mean "relating to spirit or spiritual existence" (O.E.D.) without danger of confusion (though we may remember that much of Swift's marvelous jeu d'esprit, A Tale of a Tub, turns upon the etymological identity of wind and spirit and on taking one for the other). In the same way, expressions like "the Word became flesh" depend upon a metaphorical use of language alien to later phases. Frye is intent upon restoring our response to such language (as he says poetry does) —for instance, by arguing for the metaphorical identity of Christ and the Bible in that both are the Word, logos. By recovering an ancient feeling for the "radically metaphoric," we may become conscious of "the presence of a numinous personality in the world." The Bible itself, as we have seen, refracts this numinous presence in three sorts of language, not all radically metaphorical. It isn't all poetry and it isn't all prose; in fact it is a mixture, labeled by Frye kerygma or "proclamation"—another technical term, this time from biblical criticism, which Frye endows with a new sense. He won't have the distinction originated by Rudolf Bultmann between myth and kerygma; naturally he is opposed to "demythologization" on principle. For him kerygma is the heart of biblical mythology.

In trying to summarize Frye, one always makes him seem highhanded, arbitrary, so it is well to affirm that he doesn't give that impression at all. His "demotic" resounds with considered common sense. It is true that he wants his own myth and nobody else's, and that he can be pretty dismissive when he chooses. For example, he touches on the folktale element in Judges, but wants to avoid the notion that Samson, whose name resembles early Semitic words for "sun," is any kind of solar myth. True, he is powerful, burns crops, and is kept in a prisonhouse. But after all, we can say of Napoleon that here he reached the zenith of his fame, and there his fortunes were in eclipse, without making him a solar myth; we are simply speaking metaphorically. However, "Delilah" is probably connected with an early Semitic word for "night," and she cuts off Samson's hair and puts out his eyes; the parallel with Napoleon isn't close. The reason for such peremptory dismissals is that one doesn't want other people's awkward myths cluttering up the system. Frye's myth is larger, embracing the entire Bible. It has no more to do with solar myth than with historical fact. "If anything historically true is in the Bible it is there not because it is historically true but for different reasons"; and that applies to the New as much as to the Old Testament. Myths, and the whole Bible is one, "face inward to the concerns of the society," not outward on fact. Thus the Bible is, in a favorite word of Frye's, a "centripetal" work, as indeed his own book is. The question why some parts of the Bible, and especially of the New Testament, are very demotic or descriptive, wanting to sound like records of fact as well as bearing their load of typology, is one that is here touched upon but not really entered into. Yet as Auerbach long ago rvoticed, it is their extraordinary blend of what he called figura and mimesis that makes the Gospel narratives so distinctive, and enabled them to affect so decisively the later developments of realism.

Typology, says Frye, is "a neglected subject." As a statement of simple fact, this is not true; but it is true that what others make of typology may strike him as rather trivial. It is at the heart of his book, and perhaps of his thought generally. His Bible, like his book, is a system of mirrors; "Mirror on mirror mirrored is ail the show," as Yeats has it.