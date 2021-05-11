The Universe of Myth

In trying to summarize Frye, one always makes him seem highhanded, arbitrary, so it is well to affirm that he doesn't give that impression at all. His "demotic" resounds with considered common sense. It is true that he wants his own myth and nobody else's, and that he can be pretty dismissive when he chooses. For example, he touches on the folktale element in Judges, but wants to avoid the notion that Samson, whose name resembles early Semitic words for "sun," is any kind of solar myth. True, he is powerful, burns crops, and is kept in a prisonhouse. But after all, we can say of Napoleon that here he reached the zenith of his fame, and there his fortunes were in eclipse, without making him a solar myth; we are simply speaking metaphorically. However, "Delilah" is probably connected with an early Semitic word for "night," and she cuts off Samson's hair and puts out his eyes; the parallel with Napoleon isn't close. The reason for such peremptory dismissals is that one doesn't want other people's awkward myths cluttering up the system. Frye's myth is larger, embracing the entire Bible. It has no more to do with solar myth than with historical fact. "If anything historically true is in the Bible it is there not because it is historically true but for different reasons"; and that applies to the New as much as to the Old Testament. Myths, and the whole Bible is one, "face inward to the concerns of the society," not outward on fact. Thus the Bible is, in a favorite word of Frye's, a "centripetal" work, as indeed his own book is. The question why some parts of the Bible, and especially of the New Testament, are very demotic or descriptive, wanting to sound like records of fact as well as bearing their load of typology, is one that is here touched upon but not really entered into. Yet as Auerbach long ago rvoticed, it is their extraordinary blend of what he called figura and mimesis that makes the Gospel narratives so distinctive, and enabled them to affect so decisively the later developments of realism.

Typology, says Frye, is "a neglected subject." As a statement of simple fact, this is not true; but it is true that what others make of typology may strike him as rather trivial. It is at the heart of his book, and perhaps of his thought generally. His Bible, like his book, is a system of mirrors; "Mirror on mirror mirrored is ail the show," as Yeats has it.

How do we know that the Gospel story is true? Because it confirms the prophecies of the Old Testament. But how do we know that the Old Testament prophecies are true? Because they are confirmed by the Gospel story. . . . The two testaments form a double mirror, each reflecting the other but neither the world outside.

No other book is quite like the Bible in this respect: it treats its own pages, its own past, as a body of potential types, any or all of which may be fulfilled, explained, made sense of, by later "events," as the thirty pieces of silver in Zechariah find their fulfillment in the price paid to Judas, and Jonah's sojourn in the fish in the entombment and resurrection of Jesus, With great boldness Frye argues that other books may aspire to this typological condition —the whole oeuvre of Plato, for instance; and in the history of Marxism the nineteenth- century prophecies of Marx and Engels are fulfilled by Lenin's organization of the Bolshevist revolution. But none matches the Bible. And indeed the power of the Bible over Frye's imagination really lies, I think, in its provision, between a single set of covers, of a model for the way in which, historically, the human imagination works to provide us with necessary shelters against history and reality. Type and antitype are, as we move into his later phases, replaced by notions of causality but just as metaphor survives into the age of the demotic, so typology, though transformed, continues to work beneath the surface of the post-typological theologies. Indeed, those theologies are themselves the antitype of the biblical types, and they may be revolutionary in character, like the Reformation or like Marxism; for "revolution is the antitype of history as a whole."