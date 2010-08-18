Bobby Thomson (1923-2010)

The man who hit the most famous home run in baseball history was humble to a fault.

Bobby Thomson did not recognize his own renown. No matter that the home run he had hit in a Harlem horseshoe on October 3, 1951, remained 49 years later the unsurpassable highpoint of a national pastime, a life marker for a generation of Americans who remembered where they were when the Giants won the pennant (the Giants won the pennant!) as vividly as they did the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the assassination of Kennedy. And so, after we agreed over the phone to meet at his New Jersey church, he was sure to tell me, lest I not recognize him, what he looked like.

“I’m tall and thin and I wear glasses,” he said.

Over the next six years, I spent hundreds of hours with Thomson as I wrote a book that centered on his midcentury homer. But it took only minutes to understand that his bewildering humility was as great a burden as it was a virtue. When, after church, Thomson sat beside me in his living room, he asked me to read aloud from his autobiography what his late wife had observed of him. “He’s sensitive and humble to a fault with a tendency to play himself down,” she had said. Thomson began to cry.

“Why didn’t I do better than that?” he asked me in his Sunday tweed and loafers. “You can only play yourself down so much and then it gets dumb. I’m 77.”