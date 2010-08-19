Does Benefiting from Government Make You Hate It?

[Guest post by Noam Scheiber:]

Michael Powell has an interesting piece in today's New York Times probing Alaskans' paradoxical contempt for government spending--paradoxical because they benefit from it more than citizens of any other state. (Our own Frank Foer also wrote a great piece along these lines several years ago.)

Reading Powell's piece gives you insight not just into the incoherence of the average Alaskan, but some insight into why the stimulus may be so unpopular, even if, as many economists believe, it's worked pretty well. In a nutshell, the idea is that having to acknowledge your dependence on someone else's money for your survival is demeaning--an admission of your own impotence--which makes you resentful toward the source of the largesse and reluctant to acknowledge that you actually need it. Imagine, say, living with your parents well into middle-age and you get the idea.

The state's former Democratic governor Tony Knowles hints at this in the piece: