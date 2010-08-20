A City Tries to Rebuild Itself

Note: This is part of a week-long series on New Orleans, five years after Katrina, based in part on my recent trip there.

In the months after Hurricane Katrina, Patricia Jones lived with her family in Atlanta, waiting for authorities to let people return to the Lower Ninth Ward. But she wasn’t entirely sure she wanted to come back. And even when she did return, she had no grand notions of becoming a community leader. It would be quite enough to rebuild her home, restart her small bookkeeping business, and tend to her family.

Then Jones started attending regular meetings, convened by an activist group, of Katrina survivors. The point of the meetings was to share stories of storm and its aftermath--and to build support for the right of displaced people to return to their homes. All of which was just fine, Jones thought, but she had some more immediate concerns. Her neighborhood needed water, lights, and passable streets. “I don’t want to spend every week discussing philosophy,” Jones recalls thinking. “I want my house. My kids need a school.”

Eventually a group of Lower Ninth residents started their own meetings, focusing on those practical problems--and how to solve them. Prior to starting the bookkeeping business, Jones worked as a paralegal, so she was familiar with both the legal system and govenrment bureacracies. She tells me that she started dispensing advice and, when necessary, offering direct help: When the state announced it was taking applications for its “Road Home” program online, Jones knew many people (particularly seniors) either didn’t know how to use the internet or lacked access. She offered to fill out the applications for them.