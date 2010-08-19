Populism is Not Enough

I am usually the last person to minimize the importance of populist talk in American politics. Back in the 1990s, I wrote a book, The Populist Persuasion: An American History, arguing that leaders and movements that have credibly portrayed themselves as champions of the moral, hard-working majority against a wealthy, self-serving elite have been able to make the policies they desire seem both just and sensible.

So, along with John Judis, who wrote this week’s cover story, I do wish Barack Obama had begun to attack Wall Street banks and greedy bonus takers from the early days of his administration—well before the Republicans were able to brand him as the president of bail-outs, a waffling yuppie whose wife and daughter can fly off to Spain to vacation at a five-star hotel.

But Judis is wrong to blame the shortcomings of Obama’s presidency primarily on that failure. There is something more fundamental going on here: Obama has failed to advocate passionately and honestly for a new way of understanding the relationship between the people and their government. That failure has left intact the hegemony of conservatism over the body politic—a hegemony that began to take hold during Jimmy Carter’s term in office and has held on tenaciously since then, as neither Bill Clinton nor Obama have made a serious attempt to counter it.

Judis is also a little careless in his use of history. He credits both FDR and Reagan with finding “a way of using populism’s appeal during downturns” to keep most Americans on their side. But FDR didn’t begin to thunder consistently against “economic royalists” and the like until he began to run for re-election in 1936; he was already well ahead in the race when he did so. In the early 80s, Reagan’s popularity hovered under 40 percent when the economy was in recession. He didn’t become “the Great Communicator” until the jobless rate receded.