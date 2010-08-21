Frank Kermode's TNR Classics

"The Universe of Myth"; June 9, 1982. Kermode considers "new-wave Bible studies" that read the Book "as a living literary presence."

"The New Historicism"; February 28, 1988. "Studying literature in a wide context of contemporary social-historical discourses" can be interesting. But it has its limits, especially when it comes to the great artists such as Shakespeare.

"World of Our Father"; June 26, 1995. Kermode reviews a biography of God.

"Millions of Strange Shadows"; November 16, 1997. Kermode on the genius of Shakespeare's sonnets.