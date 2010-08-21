Burr Is Cold

In a state with voter registration that’s 45 percent Democratic, 32 percent Republican, and 23 percent independent, Elaine Marshall will need to appeal not only to her base but also to moderate voters who haven’t yet decided whom to support. “This is a state that doesn’t allow people to have landslides,” says Ferrel Guillory of UNC. Already, Marshall is throwing punches at Burr for his position on unemployment benefits, using it to underscore his hypocrisy on deficit spending. (He wants to extend the Bush-era tax cuts for the wealthy and has voted in the past to increase funding for both Iraq and Afghanistan.) Marshall could also focus on Burr’s opposition to the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, which protects women against wage discrimination. According to PPP, one-fifth of female voters in North Carolina don’t yet know whom they’ll vote for, but 71 percent either disapprove of Burr (40 percent) or aren’t sure how they feel about him (31 percent)—meaning there’s room to pick up support. Marshall could attack Burr from other angles, too: his ties to Wall Street and other special interest groups, or even his “yes” vote on TARP, which PPP has found isn’t likely to play well among voters. (Marshall, taking advantage of her challenger status, hasn’t said whether she would have voted for TAR. In a candidates’ questionnaire back in April, she wrote, “TARP stabilized the financial sector, but it was done on terms that were favorable to the industry. … Taxpayer's [sic] got a raw deal.”)

But, so far, Marshall has run a very understated campaign. She wasn’t the national party’s first pick to take on Burr; that designation went to Cal Cunningham, a young Iraq veteran who forced Marshall into a primary runoff in June. The ordeal sapped Marshall’s coffers: In the most recent campaign finance reports, filed in July, she had roughly $160,000 on hand, while Burr had a whopping $6 million. (The next reports aren’t due until October.) Her profile is still very low, too: PPP has found that 58 percent of voters don’t have an opinion of her. She has yet to run a TV ad in the general election, so her attack efforts, as well as those meant to introduce herself to voters, have been limited mostly to speeches, press releases, and local articles. “She clearly needs national assistance to run a strong campaign,” says Guillory.

Indeed, the key to beating Burr will be outside money, from both national Democrats and independent groups. So far, though, the cash hasn’t exactly been flowing—save for a series of ads from several environmental groups and unions linking Burr to big oil in the wake of the BP spill. (One ad shows Burr covered in oil being dragged from the ocean and then cleaned in a tub. "We pulled one out of the water this morning. … Name’s Senator Richard Burr,” a voice says.) The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) hasn’t run any ads against Burr. Until early August, it still included mention of Cal Cunningham on its website, and it excluded Burr from the first round of a three-part feature on its homepage called “Meet the Republicans,” which describes the records of GOP candidates. Sharron Angle, David Vitter, and Rand Paul made the first cut. “If I was the Marshall campaign, that would disturb me,” Pearce says. (The DSCC did finally add North Carolina to its map of targeted races last week.)

To really bring in the big bucks, Marshall must first solidify her competitive chops by raising some of her own money. “At some point, [the DSCC is] going to take some soundings and decide whether it’s worth investing in her or not. That’s going to be a key moment for her candidacy,” Guillory says.

But the sooner the DSCC and other funders act, the better, because the questions of who Richard Burr is and what he stands for are up for grabs. If Democrats can answer them before he does, Burr could be in for a very tough fight—maybe even an upset.

Seyward Darby is the assistant managing editor of The New Republic.

