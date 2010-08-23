'Mad Men' Mondays: ‘The Chrysanthemum and the Sword’

Sally Draper's miserable life.

Great films and TV series tend to distill in the memory to a particular type of camera shot. Think of the chaotic handheld tracking shots that used to follow the Hill Street Blues characters around the cramped, overpopulated police station; the recurring overhead views of a stubble-faced Tony Soprano lying in bed staring morosely at the ceiling; the iconic closeup of Janet Leigh screaming in the shower in Psycho, or, the intimidating panoramic shots of workspaces in Billy Wilder's The Apartment, row after row of drone-like workers at identical desks stretching into infinity. When I think of “Mad Men,” I think of wide shots that picture characters from head-to-toe. That's not because the series relies heavily on such shots, but because it keeps the big picture (social, historical, philosophical) in mind at all times, and because the big picture is often so thoughtfully composed. The boardroom, the private office, the efficiency apartment, the suburban bedroom play as important a role in this series as any subplot or bit of dialogue.

I've concentrated on the visual aspect of this week’s episode, "The Chrysanthemum and the Sword," which jumped between Don and Betty Draper's distress over their daughter Sally's acting-out and the drama at Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce, whose partners did a series of back-spraining cartwheels trying to land the Honda account. The episode was an embarrassment of riches, different from but nearly equal to last week's "The Rejected." Rather than try to force words to do all the work here, I'll point you to a couple of video essays. One is Jim Emerson's ""Modern Compartmentalization: The Architecture of Mad Men," published on his blog Scanners.The other is Jefferson Robbins'"Retro: The Visual Grammar of Mad Men," for Film Freak Central. Both pieces explore the visual grammar of this series, which was shot in its first season by Phil Abraham (formerly the director of photography for “The Sopranos”) and from season two onward by Christopher Manley. Robbins focuses on the interplay of close-ups and wide shots on the show, specifically how the camera will start very close on characters' faces, encouraging our empathy, then slowly dollying back to put them in a context. (Sometimes the dolly goes the other way, starting way back and then moving in close.) Emerson's piece is about the spaces that surround the characters, and how Manley carves up those spaces with doorways, windows, mirrors, and other rectangular elements, so that the world seems to enclose groups of people like diorama frames, or suggests the emotional barriers between characters.

This episode was written by Erin Levy and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter (who was nominated for an Emmy for season three's "Guy Walks into an Advertising Agency," a.k.a. the one with the lawnmower), and contained many striking wide shots that served a narrative function while also possessing the singular, somewhat mysterious integrity of self-contained art objects. Think of Peggy riding that motorcycle around and around the empty soundstage where Don's bluff of a commercial was supposedly being shot—a scene that both advanced a central plot point while also underlining a forward-thinking single woman's game-for-anything attitude. Or the shot of Sally and the Drapers' maid/nanny, Carla, waiting in the therapist's office, marginalized in the lower right-hand corner of the frame—an image that tells you all you need to know about the Drapers' appalling disconnection from other peoples' needs. Or the long shot of Faye exiting the SDCP office kitchen after an unexpectedly relaxed, trusting conversation with Don. I can think of no better way to distill Don's domestic life than a shot of a man with his back to the camera, standing alone in a brightly lit kitchen after a beautiful blond woman has left him. (As my former Star-Ledger writing partner Alan Sepinwall observes in his recap for Hitfix, the location of this scene "definitely helped create the intimacy Don needed for that conversation. It's a part of the office cut off from all reminders of work, Faye is in there in her stocking feet after a long day balancing on high heels, and it's easy for both of them to pretend they're actually in a real kitchen at home rather than chatting with a work colleague.")