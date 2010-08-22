Inside a Pakistani Flood Victim Camp—Run by a Terrorist Organization

There have been several measures of the Pakistani government's failure to respond effectively to the country’s worst-ever natural disaster: eight million of 20 million people still in need of food, water, and shelter; a president seemingly more interested in his son's budding political career in Britain than the flooding. But the rapid response of extremist groups could be one of the most worrisome. The crisis has given them an opening–-and they seem to be marching right through it.

The crisis is of grave concern to U.S. officials. America is mounting a relief effort far bigger and more generous than any other country: $160 million dollars, 18 Marine helicopters, much needed to deliver aid to the hard-hit Swat province. The response is driven both by the human need and the very real security concerns. As he visited Pakistan this week, I said to Senator John Kerry that had I met him a month ago, I would have asked him if Pakistan was up to fighting the insurgency—before the floods exposed the country's crippled ability to meet its citizens' basic needs.

Senator Kerry was reluctant to criticize the Pakistani government, “I don't think the U.S., which had its own problems responding to Katrina, should be evaluating another government’s response.” But he left no doubt that flood response was a priority for the U.S. “Pakistan is an important ally, and important to the success of what happens in Afghanistan. We need to help, we need to focus.”

The frustration of average Pakistanis with their government is palpable. As I drove back to Islamabad from the flood-zone earlier this week, hundreds of protesters blocked the main highway, dumping piles of rocks on the pavement to make it unsafe to drive. As the sun went down and most Pakistanis retreated to Iftar, the roads opened but the debris remained. Driving the highway became a dangerous slalom. We told police at a checkpoint, but they seemed in no hurry to clean things up.

More broadly, there is a direct connection between deprivation and the militancy. Throughout Pakistan, the districts facing the worst food shortages are the very same areas where the militancy is most active—and those districts are concentrated right along the border with Afghanistan.