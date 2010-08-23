Do the Rich Need *Bigger* Tax Cuts?

Yes, I have more to say about the debate over extending all of the Bush tax cuts, including those that affect only the top income brackets. And I'm going to start by quoting what Paul Krugman said, in this morning's column, about who would benefit from such an extension:

According to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, making all of the Bush tax cuts permanent, as opposed to following the Obama proposal, would cost the federal government $680 billion in revenue over the next 10 years. ... Nearly all of it would go to the richest 1 percent of Americans, people with incomes of more than $500,000 a year. But that’s the least of it: the policy center’s estimates say that the majority of the tax cuts would go to the richest one-tenth of 1 percent. Take a group of 1,000 randomly selected Americans, and pick the one with the highest income; he’s going to get the majority of that group’s tax break. And the average tax break for those lucky few--the poorest members of the group have annual incomes of more than $2 million, and the average member makes more than $7 million a year--would be $3 million over the course of the next decade.

But even Krugman's column doesn't capture the full absurdity of what the Republicans and some conservative Democrats are proposing to do. Suppose this effort fails and the tax cuts for the top brackets expire, just as President Obama and his allies hope. The wealthiest Americans would still get a tax cut. In fact, they'd still get a larger tax cut than everybody else.

The reason is simple. Tax brackets affect everybody, regardless of total income. Let's say I make $50,000 a year and you make $50 million a year. We both pay the same tax rate on the first $50,000 of income--and if tax reductions affecting that level of income remain in place, as they would if Obama and his allies prevail, we'd get identical tax cuts on that $50,000.

But my tax cuts would stop there, since I have no more income. You'd get additional cuts on income above $50,000, all the way up to money at the very top brackets. In other words, your tax cut would be bigger than mine.