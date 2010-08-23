Am I Too Hard on Hedge Funds?

[Guest post by Noam Scheiber:]

Felix Salmon is chiding me for an "unconvincing" critique of Sebastian Mallaby's recent book on hedge funds, More Money Than God. He says shifting risk from banks to hedge funds would in fact make the system safe for failure:

Scheiber is worried that people like Morgan Stanley’s Howie Hubler — who lost $9 billion at what was essentially an in-house hedge fund — will simply now repeat their failures at standalone funds, if banks are barred from taking those kind of bets. But that misses the point. Hubler could put on those bets only because there was no prime broker breathing heavily over his shoulder, and because he had the full faith and credit of all of Morgan Stanley backing him up. The same is true of CDO losses at places like Merrill Lynch and Citigroup. And it’s also true of the pair of Bear Stearns hedge funds whose implosion marked the beginning of the crisis — when their prime broker sensibly withdrew, Bear Stearns itself stepped in to take losses on them. ...

But in general there’s one thing that the hedge fund system does well, and that’s confine hedge fund losses to the investors in those funds. Hedge funds will blow up occasionally, and that’s fine; the investors in those funds will lose money, and people betting against those funds will make money, and there will be few if any systemic repercussions. Even if the losses exceed the amount invested in the fund, those excess losses will be borne with few systemic implications by the fund’s prime broker.

Don't get me wrong--I'm all in favor of institutions that can fail without posing systemic risks. All things equal, I'd like to see lots of small institutions rather than a few big ones. I just think Salmon (and Mallaby) way overstate the benefits of what they propose. Here's why: Mallaby says the social benefit of hedge funds is their willingness to place smart, contrarian bets, which would nudge asset prices back toward their fundamental values when irrational behavior--bubbles or panics--starts driving them in the other direction.

The problem is that there are only so many supple-minded contrarians out there. Simply working at a hedge fund doesn't magically transform you into such a being, though it may confer advantages if you happen to be one already. If we follow Mallaby's recommendation and encourage hedge-fund proliferation, my guess is we're pretty quickly going to outrun the supply of worthy managers and end up with a bunch of mediocre ones--people no less prone to bubble or panic psychology (or just plain stupidity and carelessness) than when they worked at banks. The failure of a single hedge fund wouldn't be a problem, as Salmon points out. Neither would the failure of a handful or even a few dozen. But the failure of hundreds or thousands simultaneously probably would be a problem. And I think you could see that sort of thing if you took all the people who were making proprietary trades at banks and other big institutions and set them up at hedge funds.