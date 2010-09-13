A Secret History of Violence

Bullough’s portrayal of Russia’s elaborate decimation of the North Caucasus peoples and its backlash is as relentless as the violence itself. His stories about the Tsarist conquest of the region, painstakingly compiled from obscure and half-forgotten reports by contemporaries and the few historians who did pay attention, segue into harrowing personal narratives of the survivors of the Stalin-era deportations of whole nations—the Karachais, the Balkars, the Ingush, the Chechens—to the steppes of Central Asia at the end of World War II. Of approximately half a million Ingush and Chechens rounded up and shipped in freight cars to Kazakhstan in the winter of 1944, half died of disease, thirst, and hunger on the way:

They traveled for twenty-six days, sitting on the upper level in their carriage, the family below them being the one with the barefoot children and another woman with her son, who was all dressed in red. He was quiet and never spoke. It turned out, after three or four days, that he had died quietly, a victim of the typhus that had raged among the quiet columns of hopeless highlanders. His mother had managed to secretly sew him into a shroud without anyone noticing.

From first-hand accounts, Bullough pieces together the savagery of the Cherek massacre in 1942, when Stalin’s secret police, the NKVD, slaughtered a valley-full of women and children in Balkaria—and then cynically blamed the killings on the Nazis.

The second half of Bullough’s book is devoted to Chechnya. Parents waiting for word on kidnapped sons, tortured and probably killed; families homeless in the icy slush outside the ruins of their wood-and-stucco farmhouses leveled in retribution; disaffected teenage boys joining the jihad in order to avenge their families’ honor—this has been Chechnya’s history since Russian forces led by the Tsarist general Alexei Yermolov burned, pillaged, and raped their way through this land in the early 1800s. Yermolov’s name became the symbol of the sadistic cruelty with which the Russians, time and again, have tried to subdue the rebellious region. Leo Tolstoy, in 1905 in his great short novel Hadji Murad, described the Chechens’ “repulsion, disgust and perplexity” at the “senseless cruelty” of the Russians—and the vengefulness it inflamed. “The desire to exterminate them,” Tolstoy wrote, “was as natural an instinct as that of self-preservation.”

In a way, the anti-Russian jihad began three hundred years ago and never stopped. The cycle of savagery and revenge has come to shape both the region’s identity and Russia’s response to Chechnya’s unfaltering reach for independence. Fifty years after Yermolov’s invasion, Russian troops once again leveled Chechnya’s villages and burned its forests in response to the intifada led, for a quarter of a century, by Imam Shamil, the Dagestani-born preacher and rebel leader. The Chechen uprising in the early 1940s prompted Stalin to order the mass deportation of the entire nation; a disaffected and bitter generation of Chechens was born and came of age in exile. Another half century later, arbitrary detentions and executions of suspected insurgents and their relatives became the calling card of Russia’s most recent two-phased war in Chechnya, from 1994 until 1996 and again from 1999 until 2009, when the Kremlin declared the war finished. Tens of thousands of people who have disappeared at Russian checkpoints and during raids on villages and towns during that war are still unaccounted for.

Bullough suggests that the terrorism that today plagues Russia—the Moscow theater siege in 2002; the attack on the school in Beslan in 2004; the women who become suicide bombers to avenge their men—was born of the combination of these centuries of methodical abuse, and the steadfast denial of this abuse, by the Kremlin. To this equation, Russia appears blind. In his postscript, Bullough quotes an eerie statement by Vladimir Putin in 2007, at the time still Russia’a president, before a group of teachers of history and humanities.

'Yes, there are problematic pages in our history, in just the same way as there are in the history of every state and every people! And we had a lot fewer than some others. …In any case, we did not use atomic bombs against a civilian population. We did not pour chemicals on thousands of kilometers, and did not drop onto a little country seven times more bombs than were used in all the Second World War, as occurred in Vietnam for example. We did not have other black pages, like Nazism for example,’ Putin said, in a rant of his own.

‘And it must not be allowed that we are forced to feel a sense of guilt.’

When I reached Samashki last winter, I sat down for tea and candy in a large farmhouse that was still under construction. Its owner, a heavy-lidded Chechen man, was building it in place of his old home, which had been destroyed in the war. My host was born in 1952 in the steppes of Kazakhstan, where his family had been exiled during Stalin’s mass deportation of Chechens in 1944. We talked about his father, a Chechen rebel fighter in the 1930s and 1940s, who had spent much of his life in prison.

I asked him, this man with a severe face, whether there could be reconciliation between Russia and Chechnya. His eyes bored through me. “Every fifty years,” he said, “the Russians try to exterminate the entire Chechen people. How can reconciliation be possible with such history? No. Not until they ask forgiveness.”

Anna Badkhen’s book about war and food, Peace Meals, will be published in October. Her trip to Chechnya this year was made possible by a grant from the Center for Investigative Reporting.