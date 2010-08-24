Libraries, Parks, and Motherhood a la Carte

As we’ve pointed out , local governments across the country are facing severe budget gaps as the fiscal effects of declining house prices and tightfisted consumers wreak havoc on property and sales tax revenues.

With federal stimulus dollars beginning to run their course, many cities are turning to what Crosscut’s David Brewster in Seattle calls “motherhood” ballot measures to fund popular or necessary expenditures while leaving less sexy line items in the general budget. So libraries, parks, and roads may go to the voters for approval, while information technology and the motor pool are paid for with existing tax revenues.

Writ large, the same dynamic played out with the recent state teacher aid just passed by Congress. Assuredly, the clamor would have been substantially diminished had aid to state DMVs been on the Hill’s legislative calendar.