Yesterday, I took a look at how many Big Macs an average millionaire could buy if the Bush tax cuts for the wealthy are extended. Clearly, no one in their right mind would want more than 30,000 hamburgers. But what if they wanted something a little fancier? With the $128,000 an average millionaire would save, he or she could buy...

24 pounds of caviar

For $5,400 a pound, it better be high quality.