Reagan, Bush, and Rotten Eggs

William Hubbard, who was associate FDA commissioner from 1991 until 2005 and now advises the Alliance for a Stronger FDA, tells TNR that the delay was not accidental:

The FDA simply couldn’t get through to the White House. They were very hostile to regulation. ... I was told that each time FDA tried to get the rule cleared through OMB, the response was that there were "not enough bodies in the street," -- that the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths did not rise to the level to justify greater regulation of egg producers. Obviously, public health officials felt strongly that there was a strong justification, but the prevailing attitude at the time within the Administration was that regulation was an evil that should be avoided unless there was a compelling argument for government action.

I can't independently verify this. (I wasn't able to reach any of the relevant Bush Administration officials on Tuesday.) And it’s always possible Hubbard got bad information or doesn't know the full story. But Hubbard is a highly respected former official. What he says is consistent with conservative arguments about the costs and benefits of regulation--not to mention the Bush Administration's record. In 2008, for example, the Associated Press reported that the Bush Administration had blocked proposals to require electronic tracking of produce shipping, significantly complicating subsequent efforts to trace and recall contaminated peppers.

To be clear, philosophical and political reluctance wasn’t the only reason for the delay, as Hubbard himself pointed out. Bureaucratic tension played a large role, too, since the FDA shares regulatory authority with other agencies, chief among them the Agriculture Department (USDA). "Overall rule-making is a very slow process and this rule was slower than normal when finally underway because two agencies were attempting to work together, FDA and USDA," says Richard Wood, executive director of the Food Animal Concerns Trust.

And although Wood agrees that "an underfunded FDA and an aversion to regulation" slowed action during the Bush years, he also notes that Lester Crawford, who came to FDA in 2005, was sincerely committed to the cause--perhaps because Crawford himself once developed a serious salmonella infection.

But an ethics controversy ended Crawford's FDA tenure after just two months, stalling progress until 2009--when President Obama created a “food safety working group” and appointed a well-known public health advocate, Margaret Hamburg, to run the FDA. One year later, the FDA put the egg production requirements into effect.

Not that the rules are sufficient. The real game-changer, according to to the advocates and experts I consulted, is the new food safety bill--which has real bipartisan support and is proof that not all Republicans take skepticism of regulation to such extremes. But the fate of that legislation is uncertain. And while advocates have been pleased with the Obama administration's early commitment to food safety, they worry that his new budget request would leave the FDA under-funded. If the agency doesn't have enough resources, new rules and laws won't make such a difference.

I hope to have more to say on those subjects, and the broader debate about when regulation is really worthwhile, soon. In the meantime, if you want the full story on Austin "Jack" DeCoster and the controversies over his farms, I highly recommend Tom Philpott's article for Grist. You might also want to read Wednesday's New York Times story by William Neuman, describing how the British nearly wiped out salmonella with mass vaccination of chickens--something the FDA declined to require. Like I said, this issue gets pretty complicated once you get into the details.