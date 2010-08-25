Has The Tea Party Put Another Senate Seat In Play?

Last month I touted the possibility that Tea Party candidate Joe Miller could upset Lisa Murkowski in the Alaska Republican Senate primary, possibly turning another safe GOP seat into a race. I think I subsequently concluded that it wasn't going to happen. But now it looks like it's happening.

"Edward Teller" at Open Left has been very excited about the candidacy of Democratic nominee Scott McAdams. Any chance of an upset here? If so, it's just incredible to me that the GOP establishment keeps letting its base put safe seats in play.