Beyond Auto Exports in the Great Lakes

What the Great Lakes region exports to the world now is, mostly, cars. But its rich network of universities and medical complexes may be one of the best bets for its export future.

A recently released University Research Center report documents how Michigan’s leading universities are helping to move its manufacturing base to more diverse and higher end advanced products in energy components, pharmaceuticals, sensors, circuits and robotics. This push can help overcome the region’s innovation deficit.

Elsewhere my Brookings colleague Mark Muro and University of Michigan President Emeritus Jim Duderstadt have demonstrated that these leading universities are natural centers for the nation’s energy technology problem-solving, desperately needed to lower carbon levels and foster energy independence while creating new green jobs at home.

But the Great Lakes’ top universities, often joined to world class medical complexes, and along with the region’s leading private health research and treatment centers in the region (Mayo and Cleveland Clinic)--are emerging as export leaders and significant new global commerce-builders in their own right.