Shocker: Boehner Is a Deficit Hypocrite

I haven't had time to scrutinize the economic policy blueprint House Minority Leader John Boehner presented on Tuesday, during a speech he gave in Cleveland. But when I read the speech and the basics of his plan--extend all of the Bush tax cuts, cut some wasteful spending, etc.--I got the distinct impression his numbers did not add up. A new analysis from the NDN (New Democratic Network, as it used to be called) seems to confirm that. It concludes that Boehner's plan would add around 3.78 trillion in new debt to the government's ledger over the next ten years.

Shocking, I know. But that reminds me of another point, one I made in passing the other day but seems worth mentioning again. Conservatives like Boehner argue that tax relief for the very wealthy will boost the economy. Critics respond that the wealthy are relatively unlikely to spend the money, making such tax cuts a particularly ineffective stimulus.

But suppose, just for the sake of argument, the conservatives are right. Why make tax relief for the wealthy permanent? Wouldn't it make more sense to extend the cuts only for a few years, until the economic emergency is over?