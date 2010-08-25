Number of the Day

For baseball's millionaire fans, a full-on extension of the Bush tax cuts could prove beneficial. Each year, the $128,000 an average millionaire would save enough on his or her taxes is enough to buy about...

350 good seats at a

Red Sox-Yankees game

Even for millionaire Red Sox fans, prime tickets at Fenway are expensive (between $300 and $400 for the Oct. 1 showdown, according to SeatGeek). But it's worth considering that continuing all of the Bush tax cuts would also make many Yankees fans happy. That alone is a pretty strong argument against extending them.