Simpson's Gift

“Sen. Simpson’s most recent departure from reality would be easy to dismiss if not for his position co-leading a Presidential commission that will likely recommend changes to Social Security. Sen. Simpson's remarks not only cross the line of good judgment, but they undermine the serious work of the commission and give us little confidence the commission can fairly look at important programs such as Social Security.”

Obviously, Simpson's personality has nothing at all to do with the worthiness of whatever the commission proposes. Moreover, I happen to think that liberals should be open to Social Security cuts as part of a balanced package of deficit reduction. Whether or not that happens is, to say the least, an open question. But it has nothing to do with Alan Simpson being an ornery guy. We already knew that he was.