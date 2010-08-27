Let Them Eat Credit

Similarly, the Federal Reserve’s ultra-low interest rate policy is having little useful impact on unemployment because the interest-rate sensitive sectors of the economy such as housing and automobiles have been over-extended by the last bout of monetary stimulus. It is unlikely the Fed will kick off a fresh housing or commercial real estate boom. Moreover, overleveraged households are trying to rebuild savings, and low interest rates are unlikely to tempt them to splurge once again on new cars or kitchens, and even if they were, these kinds of folks might have trouble getting a loan from local banks that have become far more circumspect on retail lending.

What is the alternative to creating new mountains of consumer debt? Instead of looking for ways to resuscitate spending by those who can ill afford it, and creating unsustainable bubbles in the process, we need to think creatively about how Americans can acquire the skills they need to enhance their incomes. The central problem is that too much of the U.S. workforce is unqualified for the good knowledge-related jobs that are being, and will be, created by its economy. Even though the unemployment rate is high across the workforce, it is much higher among those without college degrees.

Upgrading skills and education, however, is not easy. Retraining programs have a checkered history. And not all degrees are equally useful. Moreover, it is incredibly hard for a 40-year-old single mother of two to go back to school. But while realizing there are no quick fixes, we should be using resources during this tepid recovery to help out-of-work Americans, and those still in school, to build better futures for themselves. Active labor market policies—econo-speak for the kind of policies operative in Scandinavian countries that help the unemployed train for new jobs and then support them while they search actively—are well worth examining. So are new scalable technologies that reduce the cost of university education or skill acquisition. We also need to encourage stronger alliances between schools, local authorities, and businesses to create comprehensive learning programs whose end product is employable youth. Fortunately, there are many experiments and pilot projects already underway across the country. We need to learn quickly from them and scale up those that are most promising.

If the United States does little to address inequality, and instead repeatedly tries to stimulate its way out of trouble, government and household finances will get even more fragile. Inequality, as studies suggest, will likely also cause U.S. politics to become even more fractured and polarized than it already is, making it harder for our politicians to make the right kinds of legislative decisions. And a slow-growing, politically-fractured United States that agrees only on penalizing the foreigner, could turn its back on openness and trade, attempting to protect domestic jobs even while hurting growth domestically, and elsewhere. Not just the United States but the entire world would be worse off.

Here’s what I’d like to see instead: the United States improving the capabilities of all of its working-age population and then providing exactly the creative and knowledge-based services that growing emerging markets need. As the demand in these markets expands, the dynamic U.S. economy will grow alongside, banishing current fears about unsustainable debt and unfunded entitlements. But to reach this future, America needs to accept it has more than a cyclical problem. It has to give more Americans the ability to compete in the global marketplace. This is much harder than doling out credit or keeping interest rates really low, but it will pay off in the long-run.

Raghuram G. Rajan is professor of finance at Chicago’s Booth School and author of Fault Lines: How Hidden Fractures still Threaten the World Economy (Princeton University Press, 2010).

