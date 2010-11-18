Illicit Millinery

In just this past year, Isabella Blow—who was a fashion director and “muse” before her death in 2007—has inspired two biographies, a play, and a movie. This is not altogether surprising. Blow’s story seems to offer up a dream biography: a flamboyant, even absurd heroine; prominent British families; fashion genius and fashion wildness; an affair with an Italian nicknamed Casanova; a string of unsuccessful suicide attempts—followed, in the end, by a successful one.

But it is precisely because Blow’s story is so ready for public consumption that biographers ought to tread carefully. After reading this latest biography by Lauren Goldstein Crowe, I could not shake the feeling that Blow was the one doing the writing. Crowe’s book is not so much a biography of Blow’s life as it is a biography of the life that Blow created for herself. She was a great self-inventor; and she invented Isabella Blow in the same way she invented some unforgettably extravagant fashion shoots for Vogue and Tatler. A friend of Blow once described her as “someone you can’t pigeonhole.” Of such people, the friend added: “It’s better to get behind them and enjoy the ride on their coattails.” Riding Isabella Blow’s coattails is ultimately not enough to sustain a biography, even if the coattails were designed by Alexander McQueen.

This is not to say that Crowe’s book is dull. Blow found herself in some fairly outrageous situations, and Crowe does a good job recounting them. Born in 1958 to a superficially aristocratic British family—the kind that has a lot more snobbery than cash—Blow had a childhood that was “‘traditional’ in the Edwardian sense.” According to Crowe, “her parents were glamorous, mysterious figures who would dress the children up to pose for photographs…and then disappear off to their outings.” Though her family had money for generations, her gambling grandfather lost most of it. When Isabella’s father died, she and her sisters were left only £5000 each. Isabella inherited her grandfather’s careless ways, and spent far too much on things she could never afford: a “very Bond” silver BMW, the most expensive hotel rooms in the world, and, of course, clothes—an infinite variety of clothes, many of which, “no matter how expensive, would frequently end up on the floor, ripped and covered in stains.”

Crowe says that “it was unthinkable that a woman from [Blow’s] class would have to work for a living,” but for Blow work in the fashion industry became addictive; if anything, she worked too much. As a fashion director, she originated the bluebloods-on-the-runway trend, casting her friends in photo shoots and dressing them up in whatever captured her fancy. One such shoot, entitled “Kiss My Feet,” was a tribute to Manolo Blahnik and the most expensive shoot in Tatler’s history. Models including Grace Jones and Fergie wore Blahniks and posed in locations all around the world. Another one of her shoots, based on a battle scene from the film Excalibur, included “a mini-dress by Alexander McQueen, a pair of chain mail trousers by Jeremy Scott, a chain mail one-shoulder dress by Christian Dior, a headdress by Paco Rabanne, and a knitted chain mail top by Lainey Keogh with suits of armor borrowed from the film.”