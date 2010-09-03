The Rest of Munich

1968 is the crux moment here. The year—with its militant student uprisings and disgruntled young people, cast shadows over the Munich project. The modern Olympic movement had fetishized the concept of “youth” since the French Baron de Coubertin fathered it in the late nineteenth century. “How exactly were they to organize an event, defined famously since the day of de Coubertin as a celebration for the 'youth of the world,' when its chief participants had become distinctly disaffected,” the authors ask.

In the end, the middle-aged planners of the Munich games made some concessions, encouraging visitors to the Olympic park to “walk on the grass” and “pick the flowers.” Elsewhere though, they remained determined to shape much of the response to the zeitgeist on their own terms, notably in the handling of the Spielstrasse, a collection of performance art spaces near the athletic venues. “Over 'years of difficult negotiations,' the venture became shorter and less radical from one meeting to the next, ever more well behaved and conventional, and, in the eyes of some critics, even something of a museum piece,” Schiller and Young write.

The disaffected young Germans of 1968 were so estranged from their parents—arguably more so than their contemporaries in the United States or other European countries—because the previous generation had experienced National Socialist rule and catastrophic military defeat and they had not. Yet when Munich’s Olympic bid was accepted, it was one aspect in particular of the Nazi past that was suddenly of overarching relevance—namely, the previous occasion that Germany had hosted the games. In Berlin in 1936, Hitler had hijacked de Coubertin’s ideals and created a spectacle that served as a mass pageant of Nazi ideology, recorded for ever in the celluloid of Leni Riefenstahl’s film Olympia. But while 1936 did act as a constant foil and preoccupation for the organisers of Munich, 1972, Schiller and Young argue that the idea that Hitler’s games were addressed or repudiated in a consistent fashion is overly simplistic. “In 1972”, they observe, “there were contesting views of 1936, which could swirl and fall across a broad spectrum of opinion.”

On the one hand, Otl Aicher, the head of the Olympic design team—whose anti-Nazi credentials were affirmed by his former membership in the White Rose resistance circle—openly admired the aesthetic strength of 1936, even as he deplored Hitler’s beliefs. Aicher determined that Munich should offer equally potent, albeit quite distinct, images to convey its antithetical ideological stance. In particular, contrasting colors were used to lay down the ghosts of Berlin while maintaining Munich’s visual punch. The authors note that “avoiding the red and gold of the Nazi dictatorship (save some minor use of the former in a bright, strident hue), the core colours of light blue and green, supported by silver and white, and supplemented by yellow, orange, dark green, blue and occasionally even brown, defined the Olympic palette.”

Aicher’s designs may have provided a deliberate antithesis to 1936, but the German organizers also had to deal with Avery Brundage, the president of the International Olympic committee, who had a rather different perspective on Hitler’s games. A Chicago tycoon and career anti-Semite who had derailed the Jewish led-campaign to boycott the Olympics in 1936, Brundage was “the biggest fan of a Germany that no longer existed,” and during the run up to Munich he would embarrass “the 1972 organizers on public visits to the Federal Republic by comparing the forthcoming events with its 'infamous' predecessor.”