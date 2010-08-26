Number of the Day

Extending the Bush tax cuts for high-earners would cost an additional $680 billion over 10 years. I've taken a look at some of the sweet stuff millionaires could buy with the average $128,000 they would save each year. But what if the government didn't cut taxes for millionaires and spent the money on state aid instead? Each millionaire's higher tax bill could pay for...

three teachers

Even with $10 billion in federal funding to avert teacher layoffs, state budgets are in bad shape, and the forecast for next year doesn't look much better. Three teachers or 24 pounds of caviar? Decisions, decisions...