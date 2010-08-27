Energy (and Economic) Transformation Come to the Philadelphia Navy Yard

We’ve long liked the Department of Energy’s new Energy Innovation Hubs program, with its resemblances to our energy discovery-innovation institutes idea. And we’ve especially liked the plan for the third type of the hubs, which has called for supplementing a powerful research, development, and deployment (RDD) hub focused on energy efficient building technology with an array of additional resources intended to broaden the effort and better connect it to the local economy.

Now, a research consortium led by Penn State and based out of the Philadelphia Navy Yard has won the five-year, $122 million award for a building sciences hub and innovation cluster and it feels like a masterstroke. One of multiple truly inventive proposals from around the country, the winning Philadelphia entry epitomizes the power of a new era of smart, region-centered thinking and action about science, innovation, and regional development in America.

Centered on a new paradigm for doing hard-core translational science, the newEnergy Regional Innovation Cluster (E-RIC) initiative has always been noteworthy because it shows the administration moving to complement a narrower research and technology program (the hubs) with a broader view of the real-world process by which truly game-changing, commercial-scale innovation occurs.

Unlike the other hubs, the cluster-oriented building sciences initiative represents an explicit acknowledgment of the powerful role of place, regions, and local industry clusters in the dynamics of innovation and commercialization. In that sense the building sciences hub with its energy regional innovation cluster (E-RIC) strategy has always been important as a marker of the growing recognition in Washington that regions matter and that local innovation clusters are a proven forum for technology transfer, knowledge spillovers, and efficient entrepreneurship. Making the project even more significant is that fact that the award will launch an important piloting of a new, multi-agency approach to federal programming that seeks to align disparate federal funding streams (in this case from six economic development agencies) behind a core development goal.