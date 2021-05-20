Modernist Furniture

The exhibition of modern French decorative art at Lord and Taylor’s has breadth, sweep, élan. The space has been generously disposed: the furniture and textiles are arranged in rooms and alcoves: and the large room that contains the glass, silverware, stoneware, sculpture, is in itself a contribution to what a modern room in a museum might be It is a very good show indeed, for it gives a sense of the unity and interdependence of all the arts: but one can scarcely see the spectacle because of the spectators. They have come in thousands to this exhibit. They come: they look: they handle: they purr: they admire: they are shocked: they are delighted. One notes the women putting themselves in the midst of these rooms and wondering if they could live in them. They have become accustomed to a modern note in shops and smart restaurants; their men have accepted, with confused tolerance, the same sort of thing in their office building. But now these new designs threaten the home. The ladies pause!

Lord and Taylor have done an excellent job in putting such a comprehensive show before the public; but I confess I have more respect for the people who will look at this exhibition and pause than for those who will not quite understand it, or like it, but will think it their duty to swallow it whole. For the great danger is that we will swallow French modernism this season as we have succumbed to Spanish Renaissance, or Tudor English in the past; and the total effect on American taste and form will be just as mischievous. It needs no deep prophetic vision to see the furniture manufacturers turning out copies of modem designs for the next June market at Grand Rapids as they would turn out reproductions of any other period. I foresee this and shudder. Let us see if a little understanding and appreciation of these French products will sidetrack that catastrophe. All this French work on exhibition has a unity: sometimes it is acutely modern, as in the excellent lighting fixtures, and sometimes it is not modern at all, but it is always French. Consider these products as a whole. They are based on two main elements. One is patient, studious craftsmanship which never entirely left the French workshops, no matter how trivial and stupid might be the designs that they carried out: this craftsmanship has risen to new opportunities in the manufacture of glass, for instance; and the patience and care of the hand-worker have remained even in products that fully utilize the machine. In part, these new decorative forms rest upon an understanding of the nature and technical limitations of silk, wool, wood, iron, glass. But technical artifice is not the only element: the other is the artist’s response to the French, or rather, the Parisian environment, expressed organically in a preference for certain tones and colors. Except for one of the rooms done by an American designer, one notes pervasively the wan colors of Paris, grays, yellow-greens, pinks, browns, silvers; the decoration echoes the tone and mood of the best contemporary French artists—Picasso, Derain, Leger, Bracque, Vlaminck.

For a Parisian, there would be much to say for these color schemes: they would harmonize, perhaps, with some internal mood or attitude: at very least, he might enjoy them as he would enjoy the pale glint of the winter sun against the murky gray houses of the Seine, or the street lights against a foggy twilight on the boulevards, or the warmer, murkier colors of Notre Dame itself. Pictures and decorative background and the city itself have a unity: that unity is French experience itself: and this is what gives such a positive quality to modem French decorative art. Good: but the very qualities that must make this art warm to a Parisian make it cold, foreign, remote to a New Yorker. The more deeply one appreciates this French work, the more cheerfully one must leave it in the country of its origin. Our handicraft is insufficient, and in technical design we must rely much more heavily upon automatic or semi-automatic machinery: our background is different: our sense and feeling are different: and as these things work out in positive decorative forms, American art can no more be “modem French” than it can be Louis XVI. I will not argue with anyone who thinks that it can be Louis XVI; for those who think so—I say it brashly—understand neither France nor America nor the court of Louis XVI nor the functions of decoration.