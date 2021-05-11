Modernist Furniture

The problem of “feeling” is quite a different one, and much more difficult; for this implies establishing a happy and harmonious relationship between the object and the person who uses it or beholds it. If I am not mistaken, color and pattern are the two chief ingredients of feeling —although form, too, undoubtedly plays a part. Feeling is associated, not with the production of an object, but with a common experience of life; it may alter without any essential changes of technique, as the flowery baroque altered into the severe rhetoric of Empire architecture, as the warm, sensuous, moist quality of Boucher altered into the rigorous line and the dry colors of David.

Modern decorative art is a synthesis of two things: new forms produced by mechanical methods of production or suggested by other mechanical objects, and new feelings. On the side of form, a certain severity and rigor is essential to modern art: but this does not hold true of feeling, for the organic opposition, which leads the office worker to spend his evenings in the abandonments of jazz, may also have its counterpart in decoration. On the formal side, then, we can learn lessons from the French artists: but we must discover our own feelings, our own appropriate colors and patterns in our own way. How? Our American artists will teach us, if our designers are chosen from their ranks, and given the opportunity that Lurcat and Leger have had in the design of textiles in France, or if the American designer’s appreciation of art gets beyond the stage of John Alexander and Bruce Crane. Hardly any of our good American artists works with a palette as dull and low as the French moderns. Whereas in France Matisse’s rich, jewel-like color is in the present generation something of an exception, among the Americans, Marin, Sheeler, Prendergast, O’Keefe, Maurer, Pach, Hartman, the color is usually high and intense. This, I think, represents the dominant American feeling, although it fluctuates from generation to generation, and doubtless changes somewhat from place to place. One finds these keen colors in the early hooked rugs and patchwork quilts: one finds them in our original architecture, from Louis Sullivan’s Golden Portal at the World’s Fair to Mr. Ely Kahn’s new Park Avenue Building. There are many sources for this feeling; but one need perhaps go no further than our brilliant sunlight, our clear air, the sharp forms of mountain and building, and the equally sharp shadows that they cast. These qualities, to say nothing of our buoyant, energetic temperament, should give our decorations a certain hard, bright, joy—as contrasted with the calm, slightly sad middle tones of contemporary French decoration.

Will our manufacturers learn this lesson? Will they understand this French craftsmanship and this French feeling so well that they will produce something wholly harmonious with our own needs? Lord and Taylor has promised an American exhibition next year if the public responds and if our manufacturers catch up with the need. There is no doubt about the public’s response: they have risen eagerly to the bait, and they display, I think, a willingness to be led. For at least a decade the American artist has been knocking at the manufacturer’s door; and, to speak frankly, the manufacturer has been asleep: he would not believe that modern designs were tolerable when the American artist and the American architect showed them to him: instead, he shrugged his shoulders and listened for the latest fashion hints on a new “period.” Will he recognize the native product at last? Will he encourage it further? Will be acknowledge his blindness and stupidity with a generous gesture? Will he undertake a general house-cleaning in his dusty show-rooms, or will he just add modernism to his catalogue of periods? One pauses: yes, precisely: one pauses for a reply.