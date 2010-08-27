The Taliban And Rabbi Ovadia Yosef

I was for the American involvement in Iraq. And I am for the American involvement in Afghanistan, more or less and so-so, not (I readily admit) a responsible position. Perhaps out of naivete. Perhaps out of nostalgia for the good the United States brought with it in most of its foreign entanglements. Don’t forget World War II in which our troops were decisive in rescuing the world from an ideologically motivated system of cruelty even unto its ultimate form, genocide. And, for that matter, don’t forget Korea where the U.S. rescued the south from another criminally sadistic instance of totalitarianism. Or don’t you think the Pyongyang regime barbarous...

The fact is that I have come to believe that the surge strategically advanced the cause of modern civilization in Iraq, however modified by Islam in its various manifestations. But it did not ensure it. Those of us who supported the war on a mere estimate of American capacities carry a heavy burden for the deaths of both allied troops and Iraqi civilians. Still, the president did not improve the odds of success by pulling all but 50,000 of our troops from old Mesopotamia on an absolute and arbitrary schedule. The dozens and dozens murdered in 13 cities and towns the day before yesterday, so soon after the withdrawal, was a show of strength by what we know to be Sunni terrorists (the New York Times still calls them “insurgents,” but deftly without identifying their Sunni loyalties.) OK, you may say, Barack Obama was true to his own belief that the Iraq war, “Bush’s war,” was doomed to failure. And the blood of our soldiers is debited not to himself but his predecessor. This is just another instance of the radical cynicism that colors many of the administration’s so-called initiatives.

I am and have been more skeptical of the Afghan enterprise. Rather than deprecate the Bush administration’s relatively low-level involvement in that miserable and all but incoherent country, I thought it rather wise. And, frankly, I was appalled when candidate Obama elevated the conflict there into a war of necessity...even getting his campaign audiences to cheer (not with much enthusiasm, to be sure) when he made his what is now clearly a gross distinction. In any case, General Petraeus (who knows what he is talking about while the president does not) has told us very clearly that the near deadline approach to fighting the Taliban will bring about yet another disaster.

One of the reasons why wars in the Muslim orbit are so vicious is because they are fought over the souls of men and women. In a way, there is no surrendering—at best, there are tactical cease-fires—since the stakes are eternity.