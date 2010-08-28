Bishkek Blunder

The lack of a credible, evidence-based explanation from the government for what really happened has helped feed a wave of conspiracy theories. Djildiz Djildosheva, vice president of a non-governmental organization called the Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Friendship Society, propounds the most common theory: Uzbeks—who own many businesses and hold significant influence in the south—were incited to violence by unknown professional mercenaries wearing black T-shirts. "Local Uzbeks told us they were armed in advance and instructed to take to the streets," Djildosheva says. "They were led to a university dormitory, where they brutally raped and killed Kyrgyz girls." That version of the story, broadcast by state media, has helped shape the overwhelming public view that Kyrgyz began murdering Uzbeks only after the latter attempted to seize power.

But a handful of people say the government is allowing fiction to spread in order to hide its own involvement in the violence. Among the doubters is opposition leader Omurbek Suvanaliyev, the head of the Ata-Jurt Party and a widely respected former interior minister who temporarily acted as police chief in the Osh region after the violence broke out. "There's all sorts of talk about Muslim extremists and mercenaries," he says, "but that's all fantasy." Instead of getting to the bottom of the truth, Suvanaliyev says, the government invented a "third force" to conceal its own responsibility.

One of the real triggers of the violence, he says, took place in May, shortly after Bakiyev fled Bishkek. When his supporters stormed a local administration building in the southern city of Jalal-Abad, the government, threatened with a regional revolt and unable to rely on the local authorities, appealed to Uzbek leaders help put down the insurrection. Human rights activist Aziza Abdurasulova says she feared reprisals against Uzbeks at the time and appealed to Omurbek Tekebayev, a deputy prime minister of the new government, to call off the plans. "I was crying and pleading in his office," she says, "but when Tekebayev finally picked up the phone, all he did was request them to stop. The government was exploiting the ethnic tensions, and it had no right."

Abdurasulova and others have been unwilling to speak out publicly for fear of undermining the country's fragile government, which remains Kyrgyzstan’s best hope to emerge from the authoritarianism that shackles Central Asia. Yet Abdurasulova says she has been accused by the government's human rights ombudsman of providing "unproven information" to Human Rights Watch, and that she now fears for her safety.

Although the mass killings and displacement have ended, violence is still ongoing. Critics of the government say its version of what happened in June is encouraging dangerous Kyrgyz nationalism. Uzbeks in the south say they face sporadic threats and shows of force, some carried out by rogue government security officers, a claim even the United Nations has cited publicly. There are stories of forced confessions, removal of fingernails, burning with cigarettes, and beatings. And people across the country are increasingly unhappy with the government's lack of control. "They’re upset nothing has changed, that there's still corruption and a struggle for power,” says analyst Malikov.

Many observers, including supporters of the government, say any hope that Kyrgyzstan will emerge from these turbulent months as an established democracy depends on a credible investigation of the violence. But so far, Otunbayeva has declined to host an independent inquiry into what happened, and instead appointed a government commission that includes politicians and human rights activists. Political analysts say they doubt the commission will be seen as truly independent. Its chairman has already criticized the recent Human Rights Watch report, saying Uzbek and Kyrgyz leaders in the south are equally responsible for the violence.

Signs that the government will change course aren't encouraging. Otunbayeva’s allies are splintering as her opposition gains strength. Earlier this month, police arrested an ultranationalist leader they accused of trying to stage a coup d’etat after thousands of his supporters rallied in Bishkek. And the powerful mayor of Osh, a onetime close ally of Bakiyev, has announced that government directives have no legal power in the south. Inevitably, Otunbayeva is feeling pressure to present an image of her government as the good guy working against nefarious forces out to undermine the state. That means she's unlikely to address the country’s growing ethnic tensions or expose how the government's ranks may have exploited them.

Despite Otunbayeva's optimism about her country's future, her government's stalwart silence is likely to work against it as the south continues to seethe. "There will be a permanent crisis in the south," says a political analyst named Mars Sariyev, "that could flare up any time." A new crisis would be proof too late that Kyrgyzstan’s democratic experiment is already failing.

Gregory Feifer is a senior correspondent for Radio Free Europe in Prague. His book The Great Gamble: The Soviet War in Afghanistan was released in paperback in January.

