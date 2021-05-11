Mr. Keynes as a Prophet

In the meantime it has been the duty of the Reparation Commission to collect the figures and to submit them to a judicial examination, and on May 1, 1921, they announced the result,—namely $34,25O millions in all. My figure of $35,600 millions was, therefore, not very far out, and, so far from being unduly low, was, as I intended it to be, a little too high.

(2) The Treaty provided for certain specific deliveries from Germany prior to May 1, 1921, and these were estimated in Paris at a prospective value of $5,000 millions. I criticized this, and put the value at a maximum between $1,650 millions and $2,150 millions; this was exclusive of current deliveries of coal, etc., which I offset against the credits Germany would require for food—which has proved broadly correct. Inclusive of coal, etc., the Reparation Commission now put the figure at $2,000 millions. My totals are probably more correct than the details; but my judgment, as to the general magnitude of the figures involved, is proved to be right.

(3) I estimated that the balance available on May 1, 1921, after deducting the cost of the Armies of Occupation and food credits, would be about $500,000,000. The Reparation Commission announced a few days ago that they put such balance up to date at exactly this figure.