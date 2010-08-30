I Like Turkey, but It's Not Going to Join the European Union

For a brief season, Henry Hopkinson was a Tory politician of the second rank, who might have risen higher if he hadn’t famously misspoken in 1954. As a junior minister at the Colonial Office, he said in the House of Commons that Cyprus would never be granted independence. This dogged him for the rest of his life. “Never say never,” Churchill supposedly said, and Hopkinson was dropped from the government not long afterwards, quite soon departing for the House of Lords under the disguise of Lord Colyton, just before, as it happened, Cyprus became independent.

So, never say never—but then I didn’t. When I wrote that “Turkey is not going to join the European Union,” the words which have so inflamed Melik Kaylan, I specifically explained that that “not going to join” was different from “never going to join.” It may also be that we lack an adequate vocabulary to distinguish among kinds of expression. There is “the Yankees are likely to win the World Series this year,” which is a reasonable prediction based on evidence, or there is “the Red Sox could win the World Series this year,” which is a wish (or optimism of the will, and fat chance, one might add; you will note that American examples are helpfully used rather than Manchester United or Arsenal, which would come more naturally to this writer).

But then again there is “the Orioles will not win the World Series this year,” and that is close to being a statement of fact. As I write, Baltimore is playing .352, the worst figure in either league, and stands 32 games behind the Yankees. Short of natural catastrophe, there is no conceivable way the Orioles could reach the post-season.

That was what I was trying to say. It is not a question of whether I want Turkey to join the EU. In fact, I have a good deal of sympathy with the Turks, as do many Europeans. Everyone recognizes the huge changes that have taken place in Turkey, or at least northwestern Turkey. And there is another reason for such sympathy. It has long been observed that anyone, diplomat, businessman, or journalist, who has any experience of the Greeks becomes passionately Turkophile, and the fact that Greece has for years—since way before the recent financial implosion which showed the country in such an ignominious light—been much the most unpopular member of the European club, can only help Turkey.