Sightseeing on the National Mall: Glenn Beck Edition

A small contingent of counterprotesters got some attention from rally attendees. The situation seemed peaceful if a bit tense, but later in the day, the guy on the left allegedly had his sign ripped from his hands, reports the Washington Post.

The event did have a heavy police presence, but as I said above, the scene appeared fairly calm--the worst threat was actually dehydration. This police surveillance tower looks quite imposing.

Abe Lincoln in the house. On the back of this woman's shirt were references to MLK and the phrase "equal justice, not social justice." I'm not quite sure that's what Dr. King had in mind.

Nothing says grassroots organization like a mass-produced t-shirt paid for by a group funded by the Koch brothers!