Baroness Ashton Is Not Coming To The Party

Maybe it's an admission of her utter irrelevance as kind-of foreign minister of the European Union, maybe she just wants her own show.

But Baroness Ashton is not coming to Hillary Clinton's Middle East confab, no she is not. I wrote about her two or three times a while back, and not admiringly. And her performance since then, even in the eyes of official Europe sitting in Brussels, has not brought her many but also not any fans. She is one of those international bureaucrats whose life is travel, travel, travel.

And pronounce, pronounce, pronounce. Last week, she pronounced on the conviction of one Abdallah Abu Rahma in an Israeli military court for inciting protestors to attack Israeli soldiers at the contentious security fence at Bi'lin. Demonstrations against the fence have been a weekly event there for more than a year. And, believe me, soldiers have been attacked and hurt.

Ashton was "concerned" and "deeply concerned" by the conviction.