Time to Write Off New Orleans?

President Obama's speech in New Orleans on Sunday, commemorating the fifth anniversary of Katrina, didn't have one clear message so much as two. The city has rebuilt and, in some ways, rebuilt itself into something better. But a lot of work, too much work, remains unfinished. If you read my dispatches from New Orleans two weeks ago, then you know that was the impression I, too, took away.

One question that Obama didn't address was "why"--as in "why bother"? From the first days after the storm, people began asking whether it was time just to give up on New Orleans. For all of the progress the city has made, it still sits below sea level, in a part of the country particularly vulnerable to hurricanes. A direct-hit, category five storm is going to level, or at least inundate, the city all over again. A lesser storm might do the same if the new levees and pumps don't succeed, or if the wetlands continue to deteriorate.

You can answer this question with sentimentality: New Orleans has a special place in our artistic, literary, and musical culture. To quote Bruce Springsteen, it is "hallowed ground." You can also answer this question economically. The Port of New Orleans is one of the nation's busiest and, sitting where it does on the Mississippi River, and the cost of rebuilding that infrastructure elsewhere might be larger than keeping it in New Orleans.