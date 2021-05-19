Not Heat or Cold

A review of Between the Dark and the Daylight, by Nancy Hale.

A novelist’s short stories often stand in a revealing relation to his major work. The scale is reduced, the writer practises an economy wherein he is forced to proceed without cover, exposing himself at every turn. Thus his method, which in a larger work is often obscured by space and time, here plays a distinctive role—in Nancy Hale’s stories, the dominant role. Her stories are all method. Reading “Between the Dark and the Daylight,” you will understand precisely where and why her best selling novel, “The Prodigal Women,” failed.

Her method is largely an academic, unoriginal adaptation and attenuation of the professional short-story form too much in vogue these days. She conveys her effects by measuring them in advance, calculating the stress each point can safely bear. Thus: an introduction must be brief, concrete—a few objects, a house, a tree, an observation, are enough. Then on with the story—a few strokes set the limitation of the heroine’s personality within which the developing conflict or narrative will obediently keep its bounds. The climax is secured through a summary of psychological strains, a suggestive recapitulation, emerging in a moment of capture, resolution or breakdown, then underscored with a line, a perception, a thought.